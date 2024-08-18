Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce discusses business opportunities with UAE Head of Mission 

The Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations has met with Amer Jamil Al Alawi, the UAE Head of Mission to Ghana to explore business opportunities.

Key amongst the objectives is to leverage opportunities to enhance socio – economic collaboration between the Center and UAE, and to discuss ways of engaging the youth in some initiatives.

The Ghana-Russia Center plays a crucial role in fostering youth engagements and diplomatic relations between nations, providing a platform for dialogue, understanding, and cooperation in various sectors.

Mr John Aggrey, Head of the Delegation, said harnessing collective resources and expertise to foster development in Ghana, particularly with a focus on youth engagement was crucial to nation building.

“Our primary goal for this visit is to engage the UAE stakeholders…on dialogues of cooperation centred around identifying specific projects that can facilitate knowledge transfer and skill development and exchanges for the younger generation,” he said.

One of the proposals discussed was the establishment of a framework for technical exchange programmes and innovative sustainable projects aimed at empowering both Ghanaian and Emirati youth.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of both nations to nurture a skilled workforce that can effectively contribute to their economies and youth policy development.

During the discussions, collaborations in sectors such as education, tourism, technology and knowledge transfer, climate change and SDGs were highlighted with the youth as focal actors.

Amer Jamil Al Alawi said the UAE was committed to supporting youth initiatives through strategic partnerships to showcase enthusiasm for actionable collaborations.

He said the presence of young professionals in the delegation underscored the future focus on engaging the youth in economic and diplomatic activities that could contribute to national prosperity and sustainable development.

The Head of Mission said, ” the visit is significant not only for the potential economic benefits but also for strengthening ties between the UAE as a new member to BRICS+ nations and non-state actors thereby enhancing intercontinental growth and collaborations.”

The diplomatic ties between the UAE and Ghana dates back several years, characterised by mutual respect and shared interests.

Recent developments have seen a significant strengthening of bilateral cooperation through various trade agreements and cultural exchange programmes.

The relationship is particularly focused on economic collaboration, which has opened avenues for joint ventures and investments, particularly in the sectors where both nations have inherent strengths.

Source: GNA