Some 35% of students who use marijuana acquired first experience in school – Research

Research has shown that some 35 per cent of students who are marijuana users had their first experience in school.

It also said that students at all levels were a considerable part of the drug scene.

The Research is entitled “Drug Abuse among the Youth in Ghana: A call for African Youth to desist from using drugs.”

Mr. David Naboare, President of African Mental Health Association, disclosed this during the International Youth Day celebration at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Mr. Naboare, who did a presentation on Substance Abuse, said “drug abuse cuts across all ages and social backgrounds” and that “youth are at greater risk from this abuse”.

He said 42.3 per cent had also abused substances such as alcohol.

On why people abuse drugs, Mr. Naboare, said to evade frustration, lesser depression, experience sense of well-being, peer pressure influence, among others.

He said marijuana had devastating effects on users and named them as dry mouth or throat, memory impairment, hallucination, reduced temperature, among others.

Mr. Naboare, also a Mental Health Nurse and Consultant, said enforcement of drug regulations, enactment of laws to legalise hard drug peddling and routine health education on effects of drug abuse would help reduce the trend.

Source: GNA