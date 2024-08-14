Two Dengue fever cases confirmed, 52 cases suspected – Health Director 

The two patients confirmed for Dengue Fever in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region are “responding to treatment”, according to health officials.

Some 52 individuals have been suspected of the disease after investigations and contact tracing.

Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Service, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said samples taken of the suspected cases were being transported to the reference lab in Accra for testing.

“Meanwhile surveillance and risk communications are on-going in the various communities and health facilities in the district,” he added.

He advised residents to sleep under treated mosquito nets as “Dengue Fever is spread the same way as malaria through mosquito bite” and that “signs and symptoms of malaria and Dengue Fever are almost the same”.

Nana Takyi urged the residents to avoid self-medication, but report any signs of fever, high body temperature, headache, joint pains, among others to health facilities for diagnosis and proper treatment to prevent death.

He said self-medication does not treat Dengue fever, so residents should go to the hospitals for proper treatment.

The Health Director also entreated them to ensure clean environment to prevent mosquito breeding.

A notification by the Oti Regional Health Directorate indicated two out of four suspected Dengue Fever cases sent by the Oti Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research have been confirmed positive.

This was contained in a “notification of the outbreak of Dengue Fever in Oti Region” circular dated 9th August 2024 and signed by Dr. David Sarpong Opong, Acting Regional Director of Health Service.

The letter read ” the enhanced surveillance instituted by the region on Dengue Fever has resulted in a total of four suspected cases since the alert and samples taken and sent to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) for testing”.

Source: GNA