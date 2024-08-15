Parliamentary Adhoc committee assess impact of Akosombo Dam spillage

A Parliamentary Adhoc Committee on the Akosombo Dam spillage has ended a tour of assessment of the three Tongu enclaves devastated by the floodwaters.

The Speaker of Parliament, pursuant to Order 262 of the revised Standing Orders (2024), has formed a seven-member adhoc committee to assess the impact of the Akosombo Dam spillage on affected communities and the adequacy of relief efforts.

The committee was also tasked to review the methodology and protocols and consider best practice globally to regulate and avert flood disasters in the future.

The committee comprised of members of Parliament from both sides of the House included Mr Suleiman Adamu Sanid, Mr Emmanuel Marfo, Madam Francisca Oteng-Mensah, Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Madam Helen Ntoso, Mr Kwabena Donkor and Mr Kennedy Kludjeson, a technical expert.

Mr Suleiman Adamu Sanid, the Chairman of the Committee, led the team to North, South and Central Tongu districts to establish the circumstances that led to the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam and gathered information on the Volta River Authority’s response to the plight of the affected residents.

He disclosed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that North and Central Tongu districts, the epicenters of the flood situation, needed more relief efforts from government.

Mr Sanid stated that the committee would give a report to Parliament on the actions that needed to be taken.

He emphasized that the committee would also work on all the budgetary allocations made by Parliament to remedy the situations in the flood communities.

Mr Sanid said that all the Members of Parliament (MPs) and District Chief Executives (DCEs) in the affected constituencies, the leadership of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) would be invited to Parliament for further discussions on the measures to avert any future flood situations.

He, however, lauded the Tongu MPs, DCEs and the NADMO officers for their efforts during the floods.

The committee tasked the North Tongu District Assembly to take up the payment of electricity and water utility bills for all the affected residents after they gathered that most of the victims suffered disconnections.

Madam Helen Ntoso reiterated the call for compensation of the flood victims.

She gave the assurance that the committee would inform Parliament of the necessary support to be given to the victims.

She lamented the plight of nursing mothers and children, who still inhibit tents and indicated that Parliament would act to ensure that they are resettled in decent houses.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Mr Alexander Hotordze (MPs) of North and Central Tongu respectively and Mr Divine Osborne Fenu, the DCE of North Tongu unanimously thanked the Speaker and the committee for their efforts to assess the plight of the residents and take steps to remedy the situations.

They also expressed gratitude to the government for its continuous interventions during and after the floods.

They urged the government to fast-track the building of the resettlement housing projects and ensure a compensation plan for the affected victims.

Source: GNA