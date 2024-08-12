We need truthful, sincere leaders – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Election 2024 Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the nation requires truthful, sincere and trustworthy leaders, and urged the electorate to make informed decision when the go to polls on December 7.

She emphasised that being truthful and sincere would not only create public trust, respect, and confidence, but also attracted God’s favour for the progressive development of nation.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang gave the advice when speaking at the annual ‘Meko Bono’ home coming and festival of the Bono people, held at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

A group of people, natives of the Bono region instituted the festival, celebrated annually to showcase the rich cultural heritage and tourism potential in the Bono region to attract investments and unite the people for the purpose of development.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said “every government needs to open up” and remained accountable to the people, creating avenues and inspiring citizens to actively contribute their quota towards accelerated national development.

She highlighted the importance for Ghanaians to respect and tolerate one another to strengthen the prevailing peace of the nation, saying disrespect for one another and tarnishing one’s hard-won reputation in the electioneering could generate enmity and trigger political violence, that would disturb national peace and social cohesion.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang advised the youth to have hope for a better future, saying “it is sad that things are not going well now, but there is hope at the end of the tunnel”.

She stressed that an NDC government would fulfil its electioneering promises as contained in the party’s manifesto, and therefore, called on the electorate to maintain their confidence and vote for the party in the December 7 elections.

“As we have promised, the NDC government will build universities in all the newly created regions and revamp the various Technical Universities to improve technical education in the country,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang stated.

Mrs Lordina Mahama, a Former First Lady, who accompanied the NDC Running mate lauded the aims and objectives of the festival, and commended the organisers, saying highlighting this rich culture, and tourism potential would attract investments and push the progressive development of the region forward.

She said absolute peace and unity were required to promote the holistic development of the region and called on the people to preserve and strengthen the prevailing peace.

Source: GNA