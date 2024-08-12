Awulae Attibrukusu III urges chiefs not to endorse political party candidates

Traditional rulers who openly endorse political party candidates in the run up to the elections, should desist from the practice, Paramount Chief of the Lower Axim Traditional Area, Awulae Attibrukusu III has advised.

He said, “any Chief or Queen mother in the traditional area who makes a mistake to endorse any political party candidate, should consider himself or herself destooled from the throne.”

Awulae Attibrukusu III who is also the President of the Lower Axim Traditional Council, was addressing the Traditional Council meeting at his palace court in Axim in the Nzema-East Municipality of the Western Region.

He reminded the traditional rulers that the 1992 constitution frowned upon such open endorsement by Chiefs.

The Paramount Chief noted that though all of them including himself as traditional rulers exercised their franchise for their preferred candidates during voting, it was not advisable for them to declare their political affiliations and stance as well as candidates whom they would vote for publicly.

That, he noted, was an affront to the Chieftaincy institution which has the tendency to sink the image of the reverend and sacred institution.

Awulae Attibrukusu III also cautioned traditional rulers who clad themselves in political party T-shirts to consider themselves destooled.

He advised traditional rulers that, “as custodians and repository of knowledge and wisdom, they must embrace all the candidates and their policies before making informed decisions and choices as they cast their votes in a secret ballot.

That, the Paramount Chief noted, would not bring any disaffection or ill-will to any of the party candidates.

Source: GNA