Patriotic Muslim Front bemoans high Hajj costs

Mr Mohammed Adam Haruna, President of Patriotic Muslim Front (PMF), a coalition of young Muslim intellectuals, has bemoaned the high fares charged Muslims to embark on Hajj to Saudi Arabia.

He said the situation compelled over 9,000 Ghanaian pilgrims to resort to unapproved channels to get to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year resulting in 15 deaths due to heat exhaustion.

Mr Haruna, addressing chiefs, politicians, Malams, and students at this year’s Hajj Dialogue Series in Tamale on the theme: “Improving the Lives and Livelihoods of Pilgrims from Ghana”, organised by the PMF in collaboration with the Leadgate Foundation, said Muslims, whose ambition to embark on the pilgrimage or sponsor their loved ones, were finding it difficult to do so.

He said, “For the first time in nine years, the Hajj package in 2022 increased by 100% from GH¢19,500 to GH¢39,500, which translated to $5,000.”

He added that “Despite economic challenges, pilgrims still paid GH¢75,000, equivalent to $6,000, in 2023 and 2024. This means that if the current prevailing exchange rate of GH¢16 to a dollar continues in 2025, the package will be higher by over 100%. It’s crucial for the government to recognise that pilgrims face challenges with monetary forex policies.”

Mr Haruna appealed to the government to stabilise the currency to make pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia in the coming years affordable.

Mr Salman Faris Ayuba, a representative of the Ghana Hajj Board, attributed the high Hajj fares to domestic regulations, explaining that authorities in Saudi Arabia imposed taxes on all goods and services.

He said, “Authorities in Saudi have also caused some changes in what used to be free in Hajj operations like bus services. They have privatised the transportation sector, which has increased the price.”

Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North, called for politicization of Hajj activities, saying “The purpose of politics is to solve problems, and when we make our issues political, it will force our political leaders to make commitments to resolving the challenges and eventually be held responsible if they fail.”

Participants during the dialogue proposed the creation of a National Hajj Bank to provide dedicated financial services tailored specifically for pilgrims.

Source: GNA