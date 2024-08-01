Electric vehicles will cut down emissions, improve climate – Minister

The introduction of electric vehicles into the country’s transportation mix is to help mitigate carbon emissions, save the environment and ensure long-term health and safety of the citizens.

The Ministry of Transport, with the National Transport Policy (NTP) and National Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, believe electric vehicles were a game changer that would transform the country’s future of transportation.

The two policies would also drive the country’s resolve to join the rest of the world to work together in achieving greener societies.

Mr Fredrick Obeng Adom, the Deputy Minister of Transport, explained the benefits of adding electric vehicles to the transportation mix at a dissemination workshop in Takoradi, on the-Revised National Transport and Electric Vehicle Policy.

The dissemination workshop was to foster a strong partnership for the implementation of the National Transport and Electric Vehicle policies to maximize inclusive development outcomes for both current and future generations.

He noted that the two policy documents placed strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental stewardship.

One of the key foci of the revised National Transport Policy was to promote innovation and the adoption of new technologies in the transport sector.

It was becoming clearer that the over dependence on fossil fuels, though not sustainable, also posed significant challenges to the environment, economy, and future generation of countries.

“The National Energy Transition Plan, thus developed the national electric vehicle policy to guide the uptake of electric vehicles in the country,” the Minister said.

He said the challenges of climate change and air pollution placed a demand on the country to prioritise modes of transport that minimised environmental impact and promoted a cleaner, greener future.

Mr Adom said the plan proposed that by 2045, no new petrol and diesel cars would be imported into the country.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, said the evolution of the transport sector for decades was heavily reliant on coal at the time locomotive engines were used.

He proposed a policy integration between the Ministry and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to ensure that lithium was processed to produce cheap lithium batteries in Ghana to facilitate the smooth take off of the policy.

Some participants wondered whether the name of the vehicle “Electric Vehicle,” could be changed to battery or rechargeable cars to dissuade the confusion in the minds of people when it came to electricity on shocks and electrocution.

Others called for education among school children.

They also called on the Road Ministry to begin constructing roads with pedestrian and bicycle lanes to avoid untoward incidences.

