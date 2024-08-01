Appointments Committee of Parliament reschedules vetting of Supreme Court mominees to August 13

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has rescheduled the vetting of two of the President’s Nominees for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The Nominees: Justice Sophia Rosseta Bernasko Essah, a Court of Appeal Judge and Professor Richard Frimpong Oppong, a legal academic and a fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts Sciences, were scheduled to be vetted on Tuesday, July 30.

However, following a disagreement between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority Members of the Committee, Mrs Patricia Appiagyei, the Vice Chairperson of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, who was presiding, had to suspend sitting of the Committee for further consultations.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps, after the consultations, Mrs Appiagyei said the Committee earlier on was bailed to vet the President Nominees to the Supreme Court and unfortunately they didn’t have an understanding of the procedures that they need to adopt to ensure that they could vet them successfully, which led to the suspension of the sitting.

“It is a pleasure to mention that conferring with each other, we have built consensus, and we have rescheduled the vetting date from today (30th July 2024) to the 13th of August, 2024…… It is a consensus building,” she stated.

She reiterated that the Committee arrived at the new date after consultations.

Source: GNA