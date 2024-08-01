Bawumia reiterates position on LGBTQ+, says Ghana will not countenance such acts

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reiterated his stance on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Queer plus (LGBTQ+) saying Ghana, under his watch, will never compromise on such acts, no matter the circumstances.

“I want to assure you, that under the Bawumia government, the practice of LGBTQ will never be tolerated,” he told congregants of the Holy Ghost Temple of the Assemblies of God (AG) Church in Bolgatanga amidst loud applauds.

Dr Bawumia, who joined the congregation to worship on Sunday as part of his Constituency-focused campaign tour of the Upper East Region, emphasised that “we will maintain the values of our society no matter what the court says to us”.

Parliament on February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ Bill, which when signed by the President into law, would prohibit LGBTQ+ and related activities.

However, the yet to be signed bill, which had generated some controversies, including a court suit on Parliament’s constitutionality to approve the bill, would place a jail term of up to five years on convicts.

Alhaji Dr Bawumia told the congregation that he intended to bring the Church and faith-based institutions closer to government, noting that the Church had done phenomenal work in education and health, and that the absence of the Church in Ghana would affect its development.

Reverend Dominic Ziba, the Head Pastor of the Holy Ghost Temple AG, commended the Flagbearer for his stance on the issue, adding: “I am glad that it will be declared loud and clear in Ghana. That is our position”.

He called for the design of a programme to accommodate the youth to fulfill their destiny in life and prayed for God’s protection and guidance for the Flagbearer and his team as they campaigned in the region.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, Mr Atia Figo Awonekai, the Parliamentary Candidate of the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, and Mr Ambrose Dery, former Minister for the Interior.

Alhaji Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper East Regional Minister, Madam Tangoba Abayage and Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, both former Upper East Regional Ministers, Mr Anthony Namoo, the Party’s Regional Chairman and other Party executives and government appointees.

Source: GNA