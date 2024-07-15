World leaders must seek the negatives of AI and regulate its deployment – Dr Segbefia

Dr Akofa Segbefia, a senior media consultant, has called on world leaders to ensure safe regulation within the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He said the technology, if left unregulated, had the potential to become a tool of warfare that would greatly threaten human existence, thus the need for it to be a global concern.

Dr Segbefia made the call at the 75th Anniversary Lecture of the Ghana Journalists Association in Ho, which was on the theme: “75 Years of Excellence in Journalism: Shaping the Future.”

He produced real life scenarios where AI could facilitate human abuses and warfare, and said despite growing prospects of industrial benefits, the negatives should not be overlooked.

“I programme your facial features using Artificial Intelligence, feed the device to an explosive and fix it to a drone. Once you look up to the sound of that drone, it identifies you a hundred percent and releases the missile in your direction and before you know it, you are in the mortuary,” he said.

“This a real and classic side to AI. I am aware that some countries are targeting their dissidents or enemies using this technology.”

Dr Segbefia called on the media fraternity to make the most of the technology in advancing the profession as well as national development.

“Imagine us humans being overwhelmed by an intelligence we have created and we have no idea how we can reverse it. As we speak, scientists have not made up their minds on the origin of the 2019 Corona Virus that almost shut down the world and took millions of lives. Imagine Artificial Intelligence as a weapon of war.”

He used the opportunity to call on leaders across the globe to do everything possible to seek out the negative effects of this AI phenomenon from the experts and regulate its deployment before “we wipe ourselves out in the name of technological advancement”.

Dr Segbefia commended the existence the Ghana Journalists Association through various regimes of press freedom and challenges.

“As journalists, we should embrace what positives the AI brings to enhance the performance of our vocation. We must embrace whatever we can use to advance our country’s development agenda.”

“The good news, however, is that we can use AI to disseminate information as quickly as we want to,” he said.

The renowned Ghanaian academic and Journalist, Professor Kwame Karikari, and Veteran Journalist Cameron Doudu were among the speakers.

The Volta Regional Minister, and national executives of the Journalists Association were among the stakeholders that attended the lecture.

Mr Albert Dwumfour, President of the GJA, urged the fraternity to embrace digital platforms, and endeavour to build quality practices and brands based on high journalistic standards.

Source: GNA