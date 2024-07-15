Paul Amoah is leader of Team Ghana at Paris Olympics

Joseph Paul Amoah will be Ghana’s captain and flagbearer at the upcoming Paris Olympics, which will take place from July 26–August 11, 2024.

Amoah, who is making his second successive appearance at the Olympics, would lead his countrymen who have qualified for the Paris Games.

Ghana will be presenting nine athletes at this year’s Olympics, including Fuseini Ibrahim (4×100), Isaac Botsio (4×100), Benjamin Azamati (4×100, 100m), Edwin Gadayi (4×100), and Abdul Rasheed Saminu (100, 200m).

Others include Joselle Mensah (swimming), Harry Stacey (swimming), and Rose Yeboah (high jump).

Some members of Team Ghana are currently in Strasbourg, France, preparing for the games, and would move to the Olympic Village in Paris on July 21, 2024.

Team Ghana would be hoping to improve on their last performance at the Olympics, where they won bronze in boxing.

Ghana has five medals from the Olympics (one silver and four bronze) and will be hoping to win its first medal in track and field.

Source: GNA