ACBF, AFLEX sign MoU to boost leadership capacity for senior and emerging leaders in Africa

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), and the African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the leadership capacity of senior and emerging leaders across public, private, and civil society sectors in Africa.

In a press release copied to Ghana Business News, the ACBF says, the partnership, backed by the two organizations’ expertise and vast experience, aims to contribute to the growth, transformation, and sustainable development of Ethiopia, the Horn of Africa, and the African continent at large.

The ACBF is the leading institution for capacity development in Africa while AFLEX is a hub for inter-generational leadership transactions.

The ACBF says it will through its Africa Capacity Building Academy (ACBA), offer specialized training on topics relevant to Africa’s development in partnership with existing country, regional, and continental training institutions.

It noted further that together with AFLEX, they will provide comprehensive leadership development programmes, mentoring, research support, and networking opportunities.

“The MoU signifies the two organizations’ commitment to enhancing transformative leadership in Africa,” the release said.

Commenting on the MoU, Mr. Mamadou Biteye. Executive Secretary of ACBF says: “Cultivating transformative leadership is essential for Africa’s sustainable development. It is more imperative than ever that African leaders have the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively lead and create more agile, resilient, and responsive institutions. Through our partnership with AFLEX, we are committed to empowering senior and emerging leaders across sectors to drive positive change across the continent.”

The release states that the partnership aims to enhance transformative leadership in Africa through several key components. These components include leadership development programmes to strengthen transformative leadership, quality research initiatives to support improved decision-making and policymaking and comprehensive knowledge and learning management systems to increase access to leadership learning opportunities.

Additionally, the partnership emphasizes the production of valuable research publications, events, and debates a well as innovative learning and policy research to have a positive impact on the continent, it said.

The release adds that the initiative also involves Leadership Awards and recognition, technical assistance for developing high-quality leadership curricula and modules, and capacity building programmes to leadership trainers to enhance the competences of African leaders.

“I am grateful for the partnership and unparalleled commitment shown by ACBF, in establishing this groundbreaking MoU. AFLEX aims to combine academic rigor with real-world experience and act as a bridge between academia, civil society, the private sector, and the public. In collaboration with institutions like the ACBF, we will strive to cultivate exceptional leaders with a global impact,” says Zadig Abrega, President of AFLEX.