We are training students to be practically competitive – ATU Vice-Chancellor

Accra Technical University is training students to be practically competitive in the global market, Professor Amevi Acakpovi, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, has said.

He said the University had reviewed its curriculum to be fit for purpose and meet industry needs through a competence-based training approach.

That, he stated, was imperative to bridge the gap between academia and industry and ensure sustainable development.

The Professor said this in Accra at the University’s Skills Exhibition programme during which various departments showcased their innovative products to the public.

Some of the designs include electric tricycles, fufu milling machines, gas-powered roasting machines, and medical supply vehicles.

The event was on the theme: “Applied Research and Innovation for Sustainable Development.”

He said the theme was timely because research had the power to transform the country’s economy.

He said most of the products manufactured were solutions to problems in the industry and called for an enhanced partnership to expand the innovations on a commercial scale.

“We are working with the Association of Ghana Industries and other stakeholders to support us in getting funding to support the development of these innovations,” he said.

The Acting Vice Chancellor said academic research should prioritise national issues to address societal problems and stimulate technological advancement.

Prof Acakpovi said these initiatives were anchored in the University’s strategic plan launched in 2021, including impact-oriented research and innovation.

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director-General, Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said every research project must leave the shelves of every University and contribute to capital development.

The University, he said, would make strides if research was fully applied to propel the country’s socio-economic development.

Mr Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, Greater Accra Chairman, Association of Ghana Industries, advised the student to develop problem-solving skills to be competitive in the job market.

“You need to think globally, develop good attitudes, and be abreast of happenings both local and international to succeed in life,” he said.

Source: GNA