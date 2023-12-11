Passage of Disability Act will impact over two million Ghanaians with functional difficulties

Dr Edward Ampratwum, Head of Governance and Growth at the United Nations Development Programme, (UNDP) has said the passage of the Disability Act 715 will positively impact the lives of the over 2,098,138 Ghanaians with functional difficulties.

He therefore urged the Government and Parliament to expedite action to pass the Re-Enacted Act of the Act 715 and any associated instrument.

“The UN Country Team is excited to support the re-enactment of Act 715, (Persons with Disabilities Act). It is our hope that by the end of 2024, the Act 715 and its accompanying legislative instrument addressing the preconditions for disability inclusion, would have been reviewed to be in line with the CRPD standards, and passed.”

Dr Ampratwum made the remarks during a training organised by the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) for Members of Parliament on the rights of persons with disabilities and inclusive development.

The training was attended by about 24 members of parliament who have interest in promoting disability rights in parliament.

Dr Ampratwum said, “the Ghana we want should be disability-inclusive, tackle injustice and discrimination, provide accessible infrastructure and create opportunities that increase access to technology that result in strengthened institutions and creating sustainable jobs and access to markets for persons with disabilities as well.”

Mr Abdul-Wahab Adam, Programmes Officer at the GFD urged the members of parliament to fast-track the process of re-enacting the disability act and called on the government to ensure the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Ghana.

Dr Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency and Chairman of the Disability caucus in Parliament said more Members of Parliament were recognising the need to mainstream disability issues in Ghana.

He said the caucus would canvass for members of parliament to push for the re-enactment of the disability bill pointing out that Ghana should not lag in the disability mainstreaming issues.

Dr Emmanuel Marfo, Member of Parliament for Oforikrom Constituency and Vice Chairman of the disability caucus said there was the need to move beyond the talk in terms of disability issues and take practical steps to ensure disability inclusion and mainstreaming.

Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi, President of the GFD, who also emphasized the urgency to pass the disability bill said disability was everybody’s lot and called on parliament to put measures in place to include persons with disabilities.

Source: GNA