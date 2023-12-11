NPP elects Catherine Afeku as Parliamentary candidate for Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira Constituency 

A former Member of Parliament (MP) in the Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira Constituency, Madam Catherine Abenlemah Afeku, has emerged as winner in the NPP Parliamentary primaries.

She polled 323 out of total votes cast of 607.

Her main contender, Mr. Justice Kangah who polled 282 of the votes with two rejected ballots in an election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission.

It will be recalled that the Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira Constituency Parliamentary primaries, which was originally slated to take place on December 2, was cancelled following disagreement between the two candidates.

The candidate and delegates in the Gwira area wanted the election to be in the Gwira area.

According to them, elections were always held in Axim neglecting the northern part of the Constituency.

The Western Regional Executive arm of the NPP summoned the candidates for meeting in Takoradi.

The outcome of the meeting was that the primaries were to be held in three different polling stations in Axim, Gwira and Evaloe.

In a victory message, Madam Afeku thanked the delegates for reposing yet another confidence in her by electing her to lead the party in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Madam Afeku appealed to the Regional and National Executives of the NPP to support orphan Constituencies, which have issues to address them so that Parliamentary candidates in those areas would be able to sail through easily for the party.

She asked her contender and all the delegates as well as party faithfuls to bury their differences and rally behind her to grab the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to continue with developmental projects initiated in the Constituency.

Source: GNA