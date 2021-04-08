Gunmen attack businessman, kill farmer at Dorkploame

Share this with more people!

Some unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a 55-year-old farmer around Tordzinu and Dorkploame area in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The gunmen also robbed a businessman who was on his way home.

Mr Christian Dzifa Tordzro, the Assembly Member of the area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 1830 hours.

He said the deceased, Mr Francis Kwaku Dey, who hailed from Klotekpo-Dorkploame, was shot and killed while on his motorbike at a spot on the Tordzinu-Dorkploame feeder road.

He said the gunmen took away his money, mobile phone and other items.

Mr Tordzro said the perpetrators, who hid in a nearby bush, later robbed Mr Israel Nanenu, an MTN, Vodafone and Airtel Merchant at the same spot, where the deceased was killed.

“They tortured him and took away 10 mobile phones, over GH¢13,000 and other valuable items,” he said.

Mr Tordzro explained that the second victim, on his way home, saw the motorbike of the deceased, who bypassed him on the way lying in the middle of the road with the traffic indicators on.

“He decided to stop to find out what was going wrong and suddenly, three young men from the bush rushed on him with a gun commanding the victim to kneel with his bag handed over to them,” Mr Tordzro stated.

The Akatsi Police command has confirmed the incident to the GNA.

However, no arrest has been made yet.

Mr Kobla Woyome, Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu, who visited the residence of the deceased, has called on members of the community to provide the police with any vital information on the incident to bring the perpetrators to book.

He pledged an amount of GH¢5000.00 for anyone who would assist the Police to arrest the culprits.

The GNA further gathered the body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Paul Hospital morgue at Akatsi pending postmortem.

