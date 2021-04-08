GSA urged to check imported car tyres

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (G.P.R.T.U) has called on the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) to vividly examine vehicle tyres and other spare parts imported into the country to stem some of the road accidents in the country.

The union said that even some of new tyres imported into the country of late were inferior and has become a contributory factor to some road accidents recorded.

Mr. Bismark Adjin-Frimpong, Administrative Secretary of GPRTU, main station, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday said, the quality of the tyres imported into the country was determined by their prices.

He said due to the high prices of standardised tyres, drivers have no other option than to purchase those with low prices thereby causing avoidable accidents.

Mr Adjin-Frimpong said if GSA could intensify checks on tyres and car spare parts importation and this would prevent drivers from patronizing low standard spare parts.

He also observed that regular maintenance of the roads and highways by Feeder Roads would reduce the rate of vehicle tyres bursting and damaging other parts of vehicles.

Mr Adjin-Frimpong cautioned the public to desist from unauthorized speed ramps on the highways because there would not be any road sign to indicate such ramps ahead, and this could lead to vehicles summersaulting on the road.

He called on all drivers to avoid fixing enhanced lights on their vehicles since it could block the view of drivers from the opposite directions.

Source: GNA