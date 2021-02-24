Ghana records five new COVID-19 deaths, toll now 582

Share this with more people!

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has gone beyond the 580 mark to 582, following the confirmation of five more deaths by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), on Monday.

Additionally, the country’s active cases have also surged to 6,812, from a previous 6,658 as of Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Out of the cases, 95 of them according to the GHS were in severe condition with 28 others in critical condition.

The active cases are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centres across the country, while some were under home management, the GHS said.

The country’s health management body also confirms that 406 new cases of infection have been recorded across the country.

The new infections were from tests conducted as of February 19, this year.

A total of 347 people had also recovered since the last update, bringing the total clinical recoveries and discharges to 73,365.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 80,759 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 28,976 were from the General Surveillance; 50,575 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,208 have been recorded from international travelers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport, since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

So far, a total of 872,594 tests have been conducted, of which 267,288 are from routine surveillance, 439,088 from contact tracing, while 166,218 are from international travelers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.

The positivity rate is 9.2 per cent.

Currently, all 16 regions have an active case.

The Greater Accra Region continues to lead in both active and cumulative cases with 3,224 active cases and 46,328 cumulative case count. It remains the hotspot for the virus in the country.

The Ashanti Region has 731 active cases while its case count now stands at 14,142, followed by the Western Region with 463 active cases and cumulative cases of 4,776 and the Eastern Region with 243 active cases, cumulative, 3,576.

Others are: Central Region with 504 active cases, total cases now 2,811; Volta Region, 378 active cases, total cases stand at 1,595; Bono East Region with 172 active cases and 1,089 case count and Northern Region Region, 256 and cumulative cases of 1,058.

The rest are:

Upper East -108 active cases and cumulative cases of 994, Bono Region- 178 active cases, 945 cumulative cases, Western North Region – 84 active cases, 797 cumulative cases, Ahafo Region- 76 active cases and 660 cumulative cases, Upper West Region – 148 active cases and 357 cumulative cases, Oti Region- 19 active cases and 272 cumulative cases, North-East Region – 50 active cases, 79 cumulative cases, Savannah Region – Two active cases, 72 cumulative cases.

There are also 176 active cases and 1,208 cumulative cases from international travelers via the KIA.

The GHS, therefore, reiterated its call on the public to adhere to the safety protocols such as the regular washing of hands with soap under running water, wearing of face mask, sanitising the hands regularly and social distancing to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Source: GNA