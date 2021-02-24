Ghana is first country to receive 600,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX

This morning Ghana received 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, making the country the first to receive the vaccines under COVAX. The objective of COVAX is to ensure that all countries have access to safe and effective vaccines.

These doses are part of an initial tranche of deliveries of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India, which represent part of the first wave of COVID vaccines meant for a number of low and middle-income countries.

The consignment arrived in Ghana this morning February 24, 2021 and was received by officials in the capital Accra.

Ghana, like all countries has been affected by the COVID-19. According to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 portal, the country has recorded 81, 245 infections with 584 deaths to-date.