Exiled Rwandan politician gunned down in South Africa

12 hours ago Africa/International Leave a comment

Seif Bamporiki, Coordinator of Rwanda National Congress, a Rwandan opposition group in exile, was shot dead in Nyanga, Cape Town on Sunday, said South African police.

Western Cape police said on Monday that an investigation into the shooting is still underway. “The circumstances surrounding a murder are being investigated by Gugulethu police following an incident in Europa squatter camp where an adult male was shot and killed,” Police Colonel Andre Traut said.

“The deceased was pulled from his vehicle and shot, while the 50-year-old male who accompanied him managed to escape unharmed,” he said.

The Rwanda National Congress was established in the United States on December 12, 2010. It was not clear if the killing was politically motivated.

Source: GNA

