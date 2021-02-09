Police arrest four over murder, possession of firearms

Share this with more people!

Four persons are assisting the Accra Regional Police Command (ARPC) over the murder of one Osei Owusu, 32.

The suspects, namely: Ben Darko 68, James Sarpong 67, Asante Bright 31and Sika Kwaku Victor 18, have been transferred to the Amasaman Divisional Police Command to assist in investigations.

However, one Opanin Asane Kwame, 64 years, who is alleged to be the owner of the two Pump Action guns was also arrested.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the ARPC, briefing the Ghana News Agency, said the suspects were likely to face murder as well as possession of firearm and ammunitions without lawful authority charges after investigations.

She said on February 07, 2021 at about 1120 hours, information was received from the National Police Control Room, Accra about a shooting incident at Menpemehoasem near Obodan in the Eastern Region, leading to the death of some persons.

DSP Tenge said upon receipt of the information, the Amasaman Commander Gabriel Hiamade, led Divisional Patrol teams to the scene.

The Abusuapanin of Odumase community, Kofi Akotia, was met and it was gathered that about two weeks ago the Chief of Aburi, Nana Gyan Kwasi engaged the said Kofi Akotia to ensure that clear boundary demarcations are created to separate lands between Mempemehuasem and Odumasi since both communities fall under his control, she added.

The Head of Public Affairs Unit said the boundary demarcation exercise commenced last week without informing the Adjen Kotoku police which jurisdiction the area fell under.

DSP Tenge said on the same day, at about 0845 hours, the Abusuapanin Kofi Akotia and his youth got a hint that some people were grading Mempemehuasem lands.

They also mobilized and proceeded to the place but the people doing the grading quickly left the scene with their machines on seeing Akotia and his people approaching.

Whilst Abusuapanin Akotia and his team were returning home, the youth of Odumasi numbering about eight, with two of them holding Pump Action guns, confronted them on the way and verbal exchanges ensued, DSP Tenge explained.

She said they opened fire on Akotia and his men, inflicting serious injury on Owusu who later died at Nsawam Government Hospital whilst receiving medical attention.

The Divisional commander and his team had spoken to the factions to remain calm and assist police to go into the matter. Meanwhile a Patrol team is currently in the town monitoring the situation.

Arrangements are being made to transfer the body of Owusu to the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy, she said.

Source: GNA