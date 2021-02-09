Police arrests alleged killer of dance hall artiste

Share this with more people!

The alleged killer of the 24-year-old dancehall artiste, Mr Emmanuel Aikins, known in the music industry as “Unruly Grant” or “Soft Metal” who was stabbed to death in Cape Coast on Sunday, has been arrested by the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to the media in Cape Coast on Monday.

She said the sudden death of the artiste, followed a short misunderstanding that ensued between him and the suspect, Bright Ellis, 27, at the famous Orange Beach Resort near the Cape Coast Castle.

She explained that on Sunday, February 7, at 1450 hours, the Police received a report that, a misunderstanding ensued at Orange Beach Resort between Ellis and the deceased.

In the process, Ellis stabbed the deceased with a knife and he was rushed to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ellis who also sustained cuts on his left hand, made a report at the station against Mr Aikins and was issued with Police medical report form for treatment.

The suspect was later arrested at the same hospital where he was seeking medical attention and had been detained to assist with investigations.

The deceased is a former student of Oguaa Senior High School and was the Region’s Best Dancehall Artiste during the 2018 Central Music Awards with over 3,258 followers.

He is known by many as a “lyrical beef master” and described as lively, respectful and a determined young man.

Source: GNA