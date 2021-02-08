Emmanuel Dogbevi is speaker at 2021 Carter G. Woodson Institute of African-American and African Studies Colloquium Series

Share this with more people!

Emmanuel K. Dogbevi, will be the first speaker at this year’s Carter G. Woodson Institute of African-American and African Studies at the University of Virginia.

Dogbevi who is the Managing Editor of Ghana Business News and Executive Director of NewsBridge Africa will be speaking on the topic “The State of Independent Journalism in Ghana.” There are other six speakers billed for the Colloquium to be held virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The African Colloquium series is an annual academic event established in honour of Carter G. Woodson who was the only second African-American to receive a doctorate degree from Harvard. He was instrumental in bringing recognition to the study of African-American history during the period when most historians held the opinion that African-Americans were a people without history.

The 2021 colloquium will afford speakers like Dogbevi, one of Ghana’s investigative journalists with over 30 years experience, the opportunity to speak about the challenges and threats faced by independent critical journalism in Ghana and across Africa.

The week-long programme offers students and budding professionals the opportunity to explore African-American studies in interdisciplinary curriculum, raising awareness of its significance as an integrated area of study.

By Fred Duhoe

Copyright ©2021 by NewsBridge Africa

All rights reserved. This article or any portion thereof may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written permission of the publisher except for the use of brief quotations in reviews.