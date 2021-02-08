Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses expected in Africa this month

Share this with more people!

The global initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is shipping nearly 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa this month, in what will be Africa’s largest-ever mass vaccination campaign.

The initial phase of 90 million doses will support countries to immunize 3 per cent of the African population most in need of protection, including health workers and other vulnerable groups in the first half of 2021.

A press statement made available to ghanabusinessnews.com said, “as production capacity increases and more vaccines become available, the aim is to vaccinate at least 20% of Africans by providing up to 600 million doses by the end of 2021.”

COVAX has notified countries in Africa of the estimated dose allocation for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine delivery. COVAX notified countries through letters sent on 30 January 2021.

Amid surging demand for COVID-19 vaccines, the final shipments will be based on production capacities of vaccine manufacturers and the readiness of countries. Recipient countries are required to submit finalized national deployment and vaccination plans to receive vaccines from the COVAX facility.

The statement said “the roll-out of the AstraZeneca/Oxford AZD1222 vaccine is subject to the vaccine being listed for emergency use by WHO. The organization is currently reviewing the vaccine and the outcome of the review is expected soon.”

In addition, around 320 000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been allocated to four African countries including, Rwanda, South Africa and Tunisia. This vaccine has received WHO Emergency Use Listing but requires countries to be able to store and distribute doses at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

To access an initial limited volume of Pfizer vaccine, countries were invited to submit proposals. Thirteen African countries submitted proposals and were evaluated by a multi-agency committee based on current mortality rates, new cases and trends, and the capacity to handle the ultra-cold chain needs of the vaccine.

“Africa has watched other regions start COVID-19 vaccination campaigns from the side-lines for too long. This planned roll-out is a critical first step to ensuring the continent gets equitable access to vaccines,” Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa noted. Adding that: “We know no one will be safe until everyone is safe.”

“This announcement allows countries to fine-tune their planning for COVID-19 immunization campaigns. We urge African nations to ramp up readiness and finalize their national vaccine deployment plans. Regulatory processes, cold chain systems and distribution plans need to be in place to ensure vaccines are safely expedited from ports of entry to delivery. We can’t afford to waste a single dose,” Dr Moeti added.

To complement COVAX efforts, the African Union has secured 670 million vaccine doses for the continent which will be distributed in 2021 and 2022 as countries secure adequate financing. The African Export-Import Bank will facilitate payments by providing advance procurement commitment guarantees of up to $2 billion to the manufacturers on behalf of countries.

By Eunice Menka

Copyright ©2021 by NewsBridge Africa

All rights reserved. This article or any portion thereof may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written permission of the publisher except for the use of brief quotations in reviews.