Anglogold Ashanti Mine establishes breast care unit at Tarkwa

Share this with more people!

To help in the early detection and treatment of breast cancer patients in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality and beyond, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has partnered the Tarkwa Municipal Government hospital to establish a breast care unit at the facility.

Apart from renovating the unit, the Mine also presented medical supplies worth GH¢118, 446.

They included; medical examination beds, weighing scales, infrared thermometers, sphygmomanometers, Litman stethoscopes, Oman blood pressure apparatus, kidney dishes, steel cabinet, office tables, steel chairs, air conditioners, television, bed sheets and pillow covers, carbolic soap, alcohol hand-based sanitizers, tissue papers, face masks and shields.

Making the donation on behalf of the Managing Director of AAI Mine, Mr Jean Marais said “globally, breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women and majority of the cases occur in developing countries, where women with breast cancer are diagnosed in the later stages of the disease due to lack of education on early detection and some barriers to healthcare services”.

He said Iduapriem mine had consistently organized awareness campaigns and screening for their employees, dependents and host communities as part of their commemoration of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month annually.

“Over the years, the mine had observed that medical facilities within the municipality were not adequately resourced to screen for early detection and treatment of breast cancer patients”, Mr Marais said.

He recalled that, last year during the Mine’s celebration of the pink month, about 164 women referred for further examination and treatment had to consult medical facilities outside the municipality.

Aside the huge costs involved, travelling long distances to seek medical attention, made some to use unorthodox forms of treatment, aggravating their conditions with attendant loss of lives, he stated.

He said that compelled the mines to liaise with the government hospital to set up a breast care unit to avert the frustrations.

He commended the Municipal Health Directorate and management of the facility for the assistance and cooperation.

The Health Services Manager of the Mine, Dr Kwesi Annor Gyeni appealed to the management of the hospital to examine the breast of women who attend the facility to help in early detection of the disease as it could lower the risk of developing breast cancer.

Dr Annor charged the beneficiary institution to use the items donated with care to ensure their longevity.

Mrs Caroline Effah Otoo, Municipal Health Director, expressed her gratitude to AAI Mines for the goodwill.

Dr Frederick Yaw Sarpong, Medical Superintendent, on his part said the breast care unit would go a long way to save lives of many women in Tarkwa-Nsuaem Munincipality and its surrounding constituencies.

Source: GNA