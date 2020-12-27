Ghana opposition NDC to challenge 2020 election results at Supreme Court

Share this with more people!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will petition the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to legally challenge the 2020 Presidential results and Techiman South Parliamentary results.

Wednesday, December 30 is the last day of the mandated 21 days given under the country’s electoral laws for any aggrieved party in the election to file a legal challenge.

Mr Rockson Nelson Deafeamekpor, a member of the NDC’s legal team, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that “After sleepless nights, we have gone through all the pink sheets and have relevant documents to present to the Court.”

Mr Deafemekpor said the Party would seek not more than three reliefs in connection with the “evidence gathered.”

“We will go to court. We have made that clear and certainly, by Wednesday, all these matters would be placed before the Court,” he said.

Mr Deafeamekpor said the Electoral Commission, the country’s election management body, had, on many occasions, flouted the electoral laws.

That, he said, had motivated the NDC to seek legal redress to ensure that the acceptable ways and processes for conducting elections were strictly adhered to.

“If the EC will be willing to comply with the law that will end the matter.

“It is not about declaring the seat in our favour that is not what we’re saying. What we are saying is that the EC should comply with the laws. If you comply with the law and we emerge victorious that is fine, but you do not comply with the law and announce another candidate as the victor. It’s no,” he said.

Supporters and sympathisers of the NDC, for nearly two weeks, have been organising series of street protests following the EC’s declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as President-elect.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the NDC, has described the EC’s verdict as “flawed” and refused to concede defeat.

More than 13 million Ghanaians went to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a president and 275 parliamentarians.

At the end of the polls, Mrs Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election on Wednesday, December 9,2020, declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the NPP Presidential Candidate winner with 6,730,413 votes (51.59 per cent), beating Former President John Mahama, who garnered 6,214,889 votes, representing 47.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic and international election observer missions have given a clean bill of health to the elections, describing the electoral process as free, fair and transparent.

Source: GNA