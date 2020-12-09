Dzifa Gomashie is Ketu South’s first female MP

Share this with more people!

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie has won the Ketu South Parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

She beat Mr David Tiahno Quarshie of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Rev Dometor Henyo of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), and Mr Holy Kingsford Amegah of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), with a decisive 84,664 votes out of the 102,179 total votes cast.

The 55-year old former Deputy Minister of Tourism and Philanthropist would make history as the first female to assume such a position in the southern Volta since the Fourth Republic.

The certified Parliamentary results indicated that NPP garnered 14,904 votes, GUM 836, and LPG 213, with total valid votes of 100,617, rejected ballots 1,562 and total votes of 102,179.

For the provisional Presidential results, NPP got 10,949, NDC 86,582, GUM 741, Convention People’s Party 91, Ghana Freedom Party 30, GCPP 29, All People’s Convention 62, LPG 45, People’s National Convention 35 and Progressive People’s Party, 76.

The National Democratic Party had 266 and Independent candidate, 80, with total valid votes being 98,986, total rejected votes, 3,251 and total votes cast, 102,237.

Madam Gomashie in her victory speech said her win was a bittersweet feeling because she was expecting even bigger results although she and the NDC won massively.

She said as Mama Dzramedo I, she would bring her mother factor to bear to ensure development in all forms of Ketu South.

“We don’t want to crawl any longer but grow and I want the goodwill of the people to make this possible.”

Source: GNA