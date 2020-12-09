Bagbin’s successor retains Nadowli-Kaleo Parliamentary seat for NDC

Share this with more people!

Mr Sumah Anthony Mwinkaara, the successor of Mr Alban Bagbin, Ghana’s longest serving Parliamentarian has won massively to retain the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Mwinkaara, a health administrator, polled 23,961 votes out of the 36,090 valid votes cast to beat his closest rival Mr Elvis Banoemuleng Botah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate who polled 7,664 votes.

Mr Bernard Mornah of the People’s National Convention (PNC) also polled 4,465 votes to place third position.

Total votes cast were 36,877 out of a total voter population of 43, 666.

Meanwhile, in the Presidential race, Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Leader of the NDC also polled 27,263 votes to beat President Akufo-Addo of the NPP who polled 7,030 votes.

Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), polled 318 votes; Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), polled 101 votes; Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), polled 26 votes and Mr Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) also polled 45 votes.

Others are Mr Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (APC), polled 41 votes; Mr Kofi Percival Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), polled 66 votes; Mr David Apasera of the People’s National Convention (PNC), polled 282 votes; and Madam Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), polled 22 votes.

The rest are Mrs Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP), polled 27 and Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an Independent Candidate, polled 73 votes.

Total votes cast stands at 36,666 with total valid ballots cast being 35,387 whilst there were 1,279 total rejected ballots.

Mr Mwinkaara in a victory speech expressed gratitude to the people of Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency for giving him and Former President John Dramani Mahama a resounding victory.

He urged his supporters to stay calm and not over celebrate while they wait for victory for the Presidential race.

Source: GNA