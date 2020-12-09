Home / Politics / EC extends time for declaration of presidential results

EC extends time for declaration of presidential results

21 mins ago Politics Leave a comment

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the extension of its intended timeline for declaration of the 2020 Presidential Election results.

It said the decision was to ensure the collation of results at the constituency and regional collation centres across the country were accurately done.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said it would communicate the new timeline shortly.

It said to ensure that the declared presidential results were 100 per cent accurate and reflective of the will of the people, the Commission entreated the public and all stakeholders to exercise patience as the collation process continued in the presence of political party agents and election observers.

The statement expressed appreciation to all registered voters who turned up in their numbers to vote on December 7, 2020 and reminded the public that it remained the only legally mandated body to declare presidential and parliamentary election results in Ghana.

Source: GNA

