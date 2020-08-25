Disease expert Anthony Fauci undergoes vocal cord surgery

Share this with more people!

Dr. Anthony Fauci had surgery to remove a polyp on his vocal cord on Thursday, according to CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Gupta tweeted Thursday morning that Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, underwent general anesthesia but is doing OK.

“Doctors have advised him to curtail his talking for a while to allow his vocal cords to recover,” Gupta said of the 79-year-old.

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is one of the leading members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. But he’s been seen less frequently at President Donald Trump’s news conferences on the pandemic, as the two appear to suffer a strained relationship.

Source: GNA