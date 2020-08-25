Former WBO Champion Kotey to be buried on August 29

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Bantamweight Champion, the Late Alfred Kotey will finally go home on August 29, 2020.

The former Olympian is popularly known as “Cobra” would be buried at his base in Bronx, New York, United States of America (USA).

Funeral rites for Kotey who died aged 52, would be held at the Bukom Boxing Arena on the same day with Covid-19 measures put in place.

Kotey represented Ghana at the Seoul Olympics in 1988 and made his debut in Accra in November 1988.

During his career, Kotey also held the World Boxing Council (WBC) International title and had some memorable fights against the likes of Juan Manuel Marquez, Guty Espadas Jr, Acelino Freitas, Orlando Salido, Antonio Diaz, among others.

Kotey is among numerous World Champions produced by Ghana which includes Azumah Nelson, D.K Poison, Nana Yaw Konadu, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey, Ike Quartey, Isaac Dogboe, Richard Commey, among others.

Source: GNA