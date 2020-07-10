EC to register eligible Senior High students

Share this with more people!

The Electoral Commission has announced that it will embark on a two-day registration exercise for all eligible Senior High School students across the country.

A statement issued and signed by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, the Acting Director of Public Affairs, said the registration exercise would take place in all the Senior High Schools that did not have polling stations (registration centres) within the schools.

It, therefore, encouraged all those who were 18 years and above to present themselves at these registration centres with either a National Identity Card (Ghana Card) or a Ghana Passport. The statement said in the absence of any of these two documents, eligible applicants could use two guarantors who had already registered as voters to guarantee for them.

It said the Commission would ensure that all Covid-19 safety protocols were strictly adhered to and also guarantee the safety of all applicants and the registration officials.

The statement said the exercise would take place from July 10 to 11.

However, it said, additional days would be announced when it became necessary to ensure that all eligible applicants were registered.

It urged the Political Parties to send their Agents to these centres and encouraged all stakeholders to make this exercise a success.

Source: GNA