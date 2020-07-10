Government will never sell KIA or privatise GACL – Aviation Minister

Share this with more people!

Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation, on Thursday reiterated that there is no plan to sell the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) or any airport asset in Ghana.

He said the allegation, which was put out in the public domain by the Unionised workers of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) was, therefore, untrue.

Mr Adda stated this at a press conference, in Accra, to set the records straight on the alleged sale of the KIA to foreign investors (TAV-SUMMA Consortium), which has led agitation of the Union Members of the GACL.

The Minister explained that the rationale for the Executive Approval Granted to facilitate the engagement of TAV-SUMMA Consortium as Strategic Partners to GACL was for the improvement of service delivery and expansion of infrastructure at the KIA.

“There is no privatization of the GACL in anyway. There is no management takeover of GACL,” he emphasised.

“There is no planned lay-offs or retrenchment or redundancies of any sort in respect of the GACL personnel.”

But for the COVID-19 and its impact on the Aviation Sector, he said, there would have been more recruitment because of the expansion works at Kumasi, Tamale and Sunyani and the planned building of the new airports in the Western and Upper East Regions.

He noted that the GACL was currently distressed because of its heavy indebtedness, and the Government was committed to engaging all

stakeholders and partners to mobilise ideas for improving the situation.

It would also ensure good service delivery and expansion of infrastructure that would add value to the Company for the benefit of its employees and the country as a whole.

The Minister entreated the Union of GACL to seek clarification on issues and be circumspect in the way and manner they shared information to prevent misinformation and anxiety.

“They are encouraged to endeavour to engage Management and the Ministry for better understanding and appreciation of issues before taking it out to the public domain. This is the only way they can present issues from an informed position,” Mr Adda said.

On his part, Mr Yaw Kwakwa, the Managing Director of the GACL, also assured the Union that there was nothing like privatisation or sale of the Company.

He said the Union was part of the Company, and that in due course they would be invited to sit on the table to think through what was good for the Company.

Source: GNA