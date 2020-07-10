Home / General News / Former President Rawlings shuts office over COVID-19

Former President Rawlings shuts office over COVID-19

The Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has been closed temporarily as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.

A statement signed by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, the Communications Director of the Office, said the decision was to protect staff and potential visitors.

It said the decision would be reviewed after two weeks and reiterated the call on all to be mindful of the safety protocols.

The statement encouraged everyone to wear face masks, maintain appropriate social distancing and observe the cough etiquette and general hygiene protocols.

“Members of the public who wish to urgently contact the office can do so through email – office@presidentrawlings.com, kobbyandoh@gmail.com,” it said

Source: GNA

