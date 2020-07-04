Ghana President goes into isolation after testing negative for COVID-19

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has gone into self-isolation even though he tested negative for COVID-19 after someone in his inner cycles tested positive for the coronavirus disease, according to a press release issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppomg Nkrumah.

According to the release, the President is from today July 4, 2020 going into isolation for 14 days in line with COVID-19 protocols on the advice of doctors.

Latest figures released by the Ministry of Health shows that in the last 24 hours Ghana has recorded its highest COVID-19 cases so far – 758 positive cases, largely from surveillance and enhanced contact tracing, raising the total number of positive cases to 19,388 with 117 deaths.

Ghana first announced the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country on March 12, 2020.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi