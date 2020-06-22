Huawei launches nova 7i in Ghana

Share this with more people!

Huawei has unveiled its long-awaited ‘nova 7i’, the newest addition to the popular HUAWEI nova series in Ghana, with a powerful Mid-range and 48MP Quad AI Camera.

It also comes with an outstanding performance powered by a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge.

Following the sleek design and innovative philosophies of the nova series, the new HUAWEI nova 7i incorporates stunning design, innovative rear quad-camera, large battery and powerful Kirin 810 chipset that enhances user experience, making yet another trend-setting smartphone for a young generation of consumers who love to play, capture and share.

Shipping over 125 million units globally by the end of 2019, Huawei’s nova series features premium features seen mainly on flagship devices. This comes in as a part of Huawei’s commitment to learning about user needs and innovating accordingly to keep up with the latest market trends.

Continuing to ensure that every HUAWEI nova device is unique, the HUAWEI nova 7i brings together concepts of chic and inspiration, using advanced features and technology to demonstrate Huawei’s industrial design prowess.

Featuring a powerful 48MP Quad AI Camera with an iconic design and premium hardware, the HUAWEI nova 7 is designed to provide users with powerful performance and deliver a better user experience.

Capture more with stylish 48MP AI quad-camera

Designed for young consumers, the HUAWEI nova 7i is equipped with a quad-camera system that sits in a unique, trend-setting matrix arrangement at the rear.

The 48MP Main Camera supports Huawei’s latest multi-frame composition technology, capable of producing amazing colours by stitching together multiple photos taken in quick succession.

The 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens offers a 120° field of view for users to capture more, and is ideal for landscape, architecture and group photos. The Macro Lens can focus on objects up close in 4cm distance, adding versatility to the powerful setup.

The quad-camera setup also includes a Bokeh Lens that works with AI to simulate natural, shallow depth-of-field effects to take portraits to the next level.

The quad-camera system on HUAWEI nova 7i supports Super Night Mode – letting users snap great night photos on the go, without using a tripod. For videos, HUAWEI nova 7i supports a powerful AI Video Editor that can be used to add background music and trim footage, making it easier for users to create social media-friendly content wherever they are.

In addition, the Huawei’s fourth-generation ISP embedded in the SoC works in tandem with software to support a range of enhancements, including noise reduction and overexposure correction.

The front camera on the HUAWEI nova 7i comes with Super Night Selfie 2.0 to capture stunning selfies across all lighting conditions. Tapping into advanced AI algorithms, the camera optimises both the subject and the background to enable users to take gorgeous selfies with minimal effort.

Outstanding performance

Always primed for action, the HUAWEI nova 7i packs a high-capacity 4200mAh battery with support for the TÜV Rheinland-certified 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge solution. It can be charged to 70% in just 30 minutes.

The smartphone also comes with high speed 8GB RAM that perfectly unleashes the CPU’s and GPU’s powerful performance. Whether for launching apps, editing videos, or running resource intensive games, users can enjoy an uninterrupted experience.

For smartphone chips, manufacturing process directly affects its performance and power consumption. Kirin 810 is manufactured with the industry-leading 7nm process. Compared with 8nm chips, Kirin 810 has a 50% higher transistor density and offers 20% lower power consumption, delivering excellent performance and power efficiency.

Together with the system-level AI scheduling, the octa-core CPU and a Mali-G52 MP6 GPU has strong computing capability and is excellent at processing graphic details. It also supports Huawei’s latest GPU Turbo technology, which adds touch response latency reduction to its long list of game-centric boosts, such as frame rate increase and battery drain reduction. HUAWEI nova 7i delivers fully upgraded gaming experience to users.

Pre-installed with EMUI10, the HUAWEI nova 7i is loaded with smart features that are all presented in an intuitive, user-friendly UI.

A new magazine layout re-arranges multiple UI elements for better readability. Dark Mode has been re-engineered according to human eye ergonomics to deliver improved text legibility, reading comfort and overall consistency across the UI.

Iconic design that stands out from the crowd

HUAWEI nova 7i sports a cutting-edge HUAWEI Punch FullView Display with no notches. Instead, it uses a blind hole for the front camera, which is located at the top left corner of the display.

The 6.4-inch HUAWEI Punch FullView Display supports a Full HD+ resolution and wide colour gamut with a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.6%, delivering an immersive viewing experience.

The back of the HUAWEI nova device features stunning colours, which are accentuated by the metallic highlights on the protective layer. Curved on four sides, the device is compact and offers a comfortable hold. The smartphone uses an innovative, side-mounted fingerprint power button that unlocks faster with a higher success rate.

Smart experience makes for smart lifestyle

The HUAWEI nova 7i packs smart features that improve everyday life. One of these key features is the Game Dock, which allows users to add a chat box into the game interface and adjust its size and position flexibly. In this way, users can play and chat at the same time without missing any fun moments of gaming.

HUAWEI nova 7i comes in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink and Crush Green. The HUAWEI nova 7i became available on the Ghanaian market from June 3, 2020 at GH¢1579.00.

Source: GNA