Three incumbent MPs lose seats in NPP primaries in Central Region

Three incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region, have lost their bid to seek re-election into Parliament in the 2020 general election.

They are Mr Anthony Effah, MP for Asikuma-Obdoben-Brakwa (AOB), Nana Amoako, Upper Denyira East and Mr Abraham Dwuma Oddoom, Twifo Ati-Morkwa.

Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie secured 279 votes to pull a surprise on Nana Amoako in the Upper Denkyira East Constituency who got 249 votes of the total valid votes cast.

Mr Emmanuel Adjei Domson also pulled 245 to beat Anthony Effah in the AOB Constituency, while Mr Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena won with 206 votes to defeat the incumbent Abraham Dwuma Odoom in the Twifo Ati-Morkwa Constituency.

However, all the other nine incumbent MPs in the Region were successfully re-elected to lead the NPP in their respective constituencies in the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential elections with seven of the aspirants going unopposed.

They are Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin, Efutu, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu Senya East and Special Development Initiative Minister, Mr Ken Agyapong, Assin Central, Kingsley Ato Cudjoe, MP for Ekumfi and Deputy Fisheries Minister and Mr John Ntim-Fordjour, MP for Assin South.

The rest are Naana Eyiah, Gomoa Central and Mr Kojo Asemanyi, Gomoa East.

Source: GNA