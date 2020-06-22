Man jailed for indecent engagement with 8-year-old girl

Share this with more people!

William Adomako, a 24-year-old security man, who kissed the cheeks of an eight-year-old girl and removed her pant at East Legon, has been sentenced to a year’s imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

But Adomako pleaded not guilty to his charge of indecent assault.

At the end of the trial, however, the court, presided over by Mrs. Christiana Cann, found Adomako guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the father of the victim, a resident of East Legon in the Greater Accra Region was the complainant in the case.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said Adomako also resided in the vicinity.

On March 10, this year, he said, at about 0820 hours, Adomako was detailed to guard the residence of the complainant.

While the parents of the girl and their house help were away from home, Adomako convinced the victim to be with him and then kissed her and pull down her pants.

The prosecution said the victim, sensing danger screamed and ran to her 11-year older sister, who was in one of the rooms of the house and informed her about the Adomako’s conduct.

The prosecution said the father was, consequently, informed and she made a complaint to the Police where a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

Chief inspector Atimbire said Adomako in his caution statement admitted the offence.

Source: GNA