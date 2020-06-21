Eastern Regional Minister loses in NPP primaries

Share this with more people!

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour has failed to retain the Nkawkaw Parliamentary seat.

He lost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency organizer, Mr Joseph Frimpong, a tutor at the Nkawkaw Senior High School by 159 votes to 206 votes.

The four other contestants including a former Independent MP, Mr Seth Adjei Baah also known as Shaba had 156 votes, while Ms Joyce Opoku Boateng had 82 votes, Mr Gyebi Asante Boateng 73 votes, and a former MP, Orkachiri Kwabena Adusah place last with 28 votes.

The 707 delegates from the 66 polling stations, including constituency executives and patrons of the Party cast their votes at the primaries.

There was wild jubilation by the supporters of the Party on some of the principal streets of Nkawkaw when the final results were announced.

Mr Frimpong thanked the delegates for the confidence they had in him and urged those who voted for him and those against him to bury their differences and maximize support for the Party to win the forth coming general election in the Constituency.

Source: GNA