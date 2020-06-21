Home / Politics / Eastern Regional Minister loses in NPP primaries

Eastern Regional Minister loses in NPP primaries

27 seconds ago Politics Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
Eric Kwakye Darfour

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour has failed to retain the Nkawkaw Parliamentary seat.

He lost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency organizer, Mr Joseph Frimpong, a tutor at the Nkawkaw Senior High School by 159 votes to 206 votes.

The four other contestants including a former Independent MP, Mr Seth Adjei Baah also known as Shaba had 156 votes, while Ms Joyce Opoku Boateng had 82 votes, Mr Gyebi Asante Boateng 73 votes, and a former MP, Orkachiri Kwabena Adusah place last with 28 votes.

The 707 delegates from the 66 polling stations, including constituency executives and patrons of the Party cast their votes at the primaries.

There was wild jubilation by the supporters of the Party on some of the principal streets of Nkawkaw when the final results were announced.

Mr Frimpong thanked the delegates for the confidence they had in him and urged those who voted for him and those against him to bury their differences and maximize support for the Party to win the forth coming general election in the Constituency.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Ledzokuku NPP acclaims Dr Boye  

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ledzokuku constituency in the Greater Accra Region has peacefully acclaimed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved