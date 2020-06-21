NPP Primaries: how the mighty fell

Share this with more people!

The outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Saturday, June 20, produced shocking and interesting results with more than 20 sitting members of Parliament (MPs) losing their seats and therefore will not be part of the upcoming December 7 elections.

The interesting aspect of the results was that some MPs who are either Chairmen or Vice Chairmen at Parliament Committees lost the bid for re-election.

Some of the “casualties” are ranking members in with vast experience in parliamentary affairs as well as Ministers and Deputy Ministers of state.

The notable MPs who lost the contest to their rivals include; Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah, the MP for New Juaben South and Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, who lost to Mike Okyere Baafi, the Chief Executive Officer of Free Zones Authority, Ben Abdallah Bandah, the MP for Offinso South and Chairman of Parliament’s Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Frederick Opare Ansah, the MP for Suhum and member of Parliament’s Communications Committee, William Quaitoo, the MP for Akim Oda and Chairman of Parliament’s Education Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwaah, the MP for Manhyia North and Chairman of Parliament’s Government Assurances Committee, Alex Agyekum, the MP for Mpohor and Chairman of Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee and Kofi Brako, the MP for Tema Central and Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Roads Committee, who lost to Yves Hanson Nortey.

Also, Abraham Dwuma Odoom, the MP for Twifo Atti Morkwa and Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Agriculture Committee and Ato Panford, the MP for Shama and Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Trade and Industry Committee.

Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the MP for Navrongo Central and Minister of Aviation lost to Madam Paulina Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Sabre Bambangi, the MP for Walewale and a Deputy Minister of Agriculture, also lost to Hajia Lariba Abudu, a Deputy CEO of Northern Development Authority.

Mr Okyem Aboagye, the MP for Bantama and Government’s Spokesperson on Finance lost to Francis Asenso-Boakye, a Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, a former Deputy Minister of Communications, Vincent Sowah Odotei, the MP for La Dadekotopon lost to Joseph Gerald Tetteh in a cagey contest.

First time MP for Kwesimintsim Mr Joseph Mensah lost to his sole contender Prince H. Armah whilst Kennedy Kwasi Kankam, the MP for Nhyiaeso was defeated.

Mr Ahmed Arthur, the MP for Okaikwei North lost with Madam Ama Sey also losing her quest to contest the Akwatia seat in six months’ time.

Nana Akua Afriyie, the MP for Ablekuma North lost to Sheila Bartels, the daughter of Kwamena Bartels, a former MP for the area.

Obviously, the massive defeat by the incumbent MPs would result in high attrition in Parliament.

This calls for introspection of the relations that exist between MPs and the grassroots base of the Party and make amends in the future.

It is yet to be seen how the outcome of the NPP primaries will affect the Party’s chances on December 7 Election.

This will in no doubt impact on the morale of the MPs when Parliament resumes next week.

Some of the MPs who retained their Parliamentary slots included; Madam Sarah Adjoa Sarfo, the incumbent MP for Dome Kwabenya, who defeated Mr Mike Oquaye Junior, her opponent in the race.

Among those who retained their seats are Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo, incumbent MP, Zebilla; Mr Ekow Quansah Hayford, incumbent MP, Mfantseman; Madam Abena Durowaa Mensah, incumbent MP, Assin North; and Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, incumbent MP, Team West.

A total of 102,000 delegates comprising Party Elders, Founding Members of the Party, Constituency and Polling Station Executives and Party Coordinators.

The primaries were held in 99 constituencies nationwide with sitting members of Parliament to elect parliamentary candidates to represent the Party in the December 7 Election.

65 MPs went unopposed and were endorsed through acclamation in their respective constituencies.

The election went smoothly except a few glitches due to dispute over the Electoral Album, with some delegates complaining of their missing names.

GNA’s visit to the electoral areas and polling stations observed that the Party put the necessary measures in place to comply with the social distancing and other hygiene and safety protocols against the deadly coronavirus.

Source: GNA