Forestry Commission inaugurates committee to protect natural resources

Share this with more people!

The Forestry Commission has formed and inaugurated a Community Resource Management Area (CREMA) committee in Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality to ensure efficient management of the natural resources in the area.

The CREMA called ‘Sissala Kassena Fraah’ is an initiative of the Commission, which is aimed at among others to encourage community members to manage their own natural resources through a governance structure for efficient utilization.

Mr Moses Binlinla, the Regional Wildlife division Manager of the Forestry Commission overseeing the five regions of the North who inaugurated executives of CREMA at the weekend tasked them to work to ensure judicious use of the natural resources.

He explained that CREAMA is an idea that the Commission was implementing to get communities to manage its own natural resources through a governance structure for efficient utilization of forest resources sustainably as well as conserving the forest resources.

He noted that, “With executives chosen from the communities making the ‘Sissala Kassena Fraah’ or ‘Lapochie-Nichujua’ meaning ‘Let us protect our environment’ we identified places that still have natural resources by empowering these executives through training so that they can also protect the environment”.

He said the group would also work to prevent the wanton felling of trees, protect bush animals from being chased and killed and to monitor and apprehend people who engage in bush burning.

Mr Binlinla called on the executives to work together to protect the environment for all to continue to benefit when the current generation is dead and gone.

He asked the executives to cooperate with other members of the municipal assembly to strengthen them, which would help enforce environmental laws and warned those endangering the lives of species like elephants.

Madam Hilda Boroh, an assistant Director of the Sissala East Municipal Assembly who represented the Chief Executive, Mr Karim Nanyua said, “We would need you to assist the Municipal assembly in the communities to take care of the environment”.

She assured the committee members that the assembly would support them to perform their duties.

The communities made up of both Sissalas and Kassena ethnic groups who have come together and working in unity included; Pido, Banu,, Kunchogu, Pina, Navariwie, Dimajang,Chinchang, Taffiasi, Bujan, Nabugubelle, Dolibizon, Sumboru,, Yigantu,, Nmanduanu, Kuroboi, Bichemboi, Nabulo,, Gwosi, Santijan and Gbenebisi.

Mr Dimah Shaibu Joseph was elected Chairman of the newly inaugurated CREMA, Sissala- Kassana- Fraah pledged to work to achieve the purpose of the committee.

Mr Rashid Buasi Borsu as the Vice-chairman and Mr Abass Tonduogu as the secretary. The rest are Miss Nuratu Tayire Lurimua, Mr Badiu Luribie as financial secretary whilst Iddrisu Salifu came on as the organiser.

A new Yamaha AG motorcycle fully registered was given to the executives to help them monitor activities in the area, which was donated by the World Bank through the Sustainable land and water management project.

Source: GNA