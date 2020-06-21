Home / Politics / List of NPP parliamentary primaries winners and losers

List of NPP parliamentary primaries winners and losers

4 hours ago Politics Leave a comment

The whole of yesterday June 20, 2020, the entire country was fixated on the primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries that took place in some 101 constituencies around the country.

The contest was largely peaceful, but some instances of skirmishes and violence were recorded. As usual at the end of the day, there were winners and losers.

While some incumbent Members of Parliament were retained, others lost their seats to first timers.

Courtesy of the Ghana News Agency, find a list of all the contestants with the winners and losers, attached.

Download list here.

