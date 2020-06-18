UCC appoints Prof. Nyarko Boampong as Vice -Chancellor

Share this with more people!

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, Provost of the College of Health and Allied Sciences has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

He would succeed Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah whose term of office comes to an end on Friday, July 31.

Additionally, Mr Jeff Teye Emmanuel Onyame, current Director of Academic Affairs has also been appointed as the new Registrar.

He would also take over from Mr John Kofi Nyan who retires on Friday, July 31.

The decision was taken at a special meeting held by the University Governing Council on Wednesday, June 17.

A statement issued on Wednesday evening signed by Mr John Kofi Nyan, Registrar and Secretary to the Council, said the appointments would take effect from Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Brief profile of Prof Nyarko Boampong

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong is a Pharmacist and Biomedical Scientist. He is a product of Tokyo Women’s Medical University, Japan, where he obtained his PhD in Tropical Medicine (2004-2007) as Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) scholar.

He did his post-doctorate research at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, India as CV Raman Scholar (2011). He also obtained his M. Phil degree in Zoology (Applied Parasitology) from the University of Ghana (1995-1999). He has B. Pharm degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (1997-2001) and, B.Sc. degree and Dip. Ed (1988-1992) from University of Cape Coast.

He became Provost of the College of Health and Allied Sciences after completing his three-year term as the Dean of School of Biological Sciences, all at the University of Cape Coast.

He was the Head of Department, Biomedical and Forensic Sciences for five years prior to becoming the Dean.

Prof Boampong’s research interests cover multidisciplinary areas, a reflection of his diverse professional training in the area of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy. He has more than fifty publications in peer reviewed Journals. He is a fellow and also a member of Academic Board of the Ghana College of Pharmacists.

Prof. Boampong has taught Parasitology, and supervised undergraduate and postgraduate (M.Phil and PhD) students with diverse backgrounds. He is also an external examiner to other universities in Ghana.

Brief profile of Mr Jeff Onyame

Jeff Teye Emmanuel Onyame holds a Master of Philosophy (Administration in Higher Education), and a Bachelor of Arts (Secretaryship) in addition to a Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast.

He is a Professional Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants (CIAMC) of Ghana; a Professional Member of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE); and an Affiliate of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana.

He is also a Member of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and has worked as a professional university administrator at UCC for over 27 years.

Source: GNA