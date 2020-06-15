Pique asked Camp Nou not to insult Ramos – Top bets online for sport – 1xBet

Share this with more people!

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos was the target of attacks and insults by fans against Kamp Nou during the El Klasiko season, which ended with a 0-0 score. In the second half, his former Spanish national team-mate Gerard Piquet called on spectators to stop this outrage. The characteristic gesture of the Barcelona veteran towards the stands was captured by Goal TV.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Piquet defended Ramos. He did the same during his home match against Real last season (5-1), when the capital club was still headed by Houlin Lopetega. After yesterday’s match between Barcelona and Real remain the leaders of the Spanish championship.

18 January 2020 – Real Madrid v Sevilla

26 January 2020 – Valladolid v Real Madrid

2 February 2020 – Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid

9 February 2020 – Osasuna v Real Madrid

16 February 2020 – Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

Barcelona is going to extend the contract with Messi – 1xBet online football bets

"Barcelona is preparing a new contract for forward Lionel Messi, according to Mundo Deportivo. The club's management offered the player's father, Jorge Messi, to meet to discuss details of the new agreement. Lionel's current contract with the "blaugrana" is scheduled for summer 2021, and the club proposes to extend it for two more seasons.

The six-time Golden Ball winner played for Barcelona alone and scored 617 goals and 251 assistants in 704 official matches. This season, the 32-year-old Argentine scored 14 goals and gave 9 assists in 17 games, while making two hat-tricks.

Lionel Messi, the main star of Catalan "Barcelona", shared his opinion about competition in the Spanish championship. "The Spanish championship is becoming more and more balanced. Each team can beat each other. It becomes more and more difficult to play away. Teams have become stronger in their home walls. They know that you have to win at home to reach your goal. This makes the championship more equal and harder," Goal.com quotes the Argentine forward.

Maradona: “Messi was crying in the locker room, and the other players were thinking of getting on the plane as soon as possible” – Try basketball betting online.

Famous in the past footballer Diego Maradona told about how Lionel Messi is worried about the failures of Argentina national team.

“I saw Messi crying in the locker room, while other players were already thinking about how to get on the plane and fly away. I saw Lionel crying like a five-year-old boy,” Maradona told TyC Sports. Recall that Lionel Messi is often blamed for not winning anything with Argentina. In 2014, Argentina reached the final of the World Cup, but lost there to Germany with a score of 0:1. The current labor agreement between the midfielder and the English top club is calculated until the middle of 2021.

