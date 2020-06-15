Wear a mask or risk being arrested – President

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has warned that anyone found in public space without a face mask will be arrested by the Police.

He said the act constituted an offence and the Police have been instructed to enforce this directive, which was the subject of an Executive Instrument.

Speaking during the 11 address to the country, President Akuffo-Addo, said the wearing of masks was mandatory.

He reminded residents of the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, Western and Central Regions, to continue to adhere strictly to the social distancing and enhanced hygiene protocols announced.

“Our survival is in our own hands. If we are lax and inattentive, we will continue to have serious challenges with the virus. If we are mindful and self-disciplined, we have it in us to defeat this pandemic, and help return our lives to normalcy. I appeal to each and every one of you for your help in this regard,” he said.

“That is the surest way to realising our collective vision of building a new Ghanaian civilization where the rule of law is not a slogan, but a directive principle of state development; where we deliver social and economic transformation that has a meaningful impact on the lives of all our people…”

President Nana Addo said per the observation, advise and interpretation of experts, the virus was transmitted from human contact, through talking, singing, coughing and sneezing, which resulted in sending droplets of the virus from one person to another, residents of these four regions.

He advised the public to pay attention” to your health, when you begin to experience symptoms such as fever, persistent cough, bodily pains, loss of taste and smell, and difficulty in breathing, seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday advised that face masks should be worn in public where social distancing is not possible to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The global body said new information showed they could provide “a barrier for potentially infectious droplets”.

The Director-General of Who, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday that “in light of evolving evidence, the WHO advises that governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments”.

Source: GNA