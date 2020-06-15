Looking for investment opportunities?

Share this with more people!

Every year, investors are looking for new opportunities to create wealth with smart investments and business decisions. While there are many avenues you can consider, it’s important to weigh your options and decide what would work best for you. To help you on your path to financial growth, here are some unique and lucrative opportunities to research.

Investing in sports teams

For many dedicated sports fans around the world, becoming a partial owner of their favorite team or club would be a dream come true. Of course, everyone knows that this is a serious investment. While it may cost an immense investment to own percentages of a sports team, the returns can be enormous.

While many people imagine that you have to buy the entire team outright, which would be an enormous undertaking, there are actually several options to have a partial stake in a sports team. The details can be very different depending on the league and country you are interested in. A common practice for direct investing is buying shares of your favorite team on the open market. American sports teams are harder to buy shares of, though there are special circumstances like the Green Bay Packers, a professional NFL football team, actually sells stock in the team directly to the public. European teams are far more commonly found on the open stock exchange, with teams like Manchester United using the stock ticker MANU. If your chosen team does not have stock options, you can normally find their parent company and invest in that, although that is an indirect method.

One major benefit of owning a team is you will find that sports like basketball are growing in popularity every year. Unlike NFL football, NBA teams also come up for sale more often. Basketball can be very exciting and fast-paced, with the NBA playoffs being some of the most intense games of the year. The Toronto Raptors are the current champions of the league, and have an all-star cast of players. With Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, and Norman Powell, the team is stacked and continuously has strong odds in the NBA betting markets.

Opening a franchise business

For investors that are more interested in a brick and mortar type of enterprise, opening a franchise can be a solid opportunity. In many ways, it can be a safer business model because you are utilizing the reputation the brand has already built up, meaning you carry less risk than trying to build your own organization. When you research, you will find that there are many well-known business chains that you can become a part of, like McDonalds, Subway, UPS and Great

Clips salons. No matter what you are passionate in, you will almost certainly find a franchisor that will suit you.

Franchising provides a unique proposition that you will not find elsewhere. Many chain businesses simply do not have the resources or the knowledge to open a location everywhere. Maybe the business you are interested in doesn’t have any stores in your country at all. By understanding your personal market area, you can find a niche to fill and be very successful by opening a needed service in your area. This type of business venture can also be very flexible.

Everyone knows that starting your own company can be an exhaustive undertaking that requires you to put in immense amounts of hours. With a franchise, you just need the appropriate capital investment, and then you can hire trained and experienced management to operate the store. This model will allow you to only invest the time you need, and the rest of your week you can spend focusing on your main business or passion. There are many franchise owners that successfully receive passive income in this manner. While this opportunity may require a lot of time and research before you get started, it may be the perfect avenue for you.

Stock Market Investing

When people think of investing, they often think of direct actions like investing in stocks or precious metals. There are many stock exchanges around the world that offer access to local companies in your home country. For investors that are truly looking to place their money and come back later, these legacy methods of investing can be the best option. Not everyone has the time and energy to start a new business, and there are many mutual funds that offer lower risk opportunities. Only you can decide what is best for you and your savings.