48% of roads in Northern Region are ‘poor’ – Minister

Mr Kwesi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, has said a total of 3,312.7 kilometre road network representing 48.6 percent in the Northern Region are ‘poor roads’.

He said “the region has a total road network size of 6,834 km and out of which 1,318.2 km are good roads representing 19.2 per cent, 2,204.1 km are considered fair roads representing 32.2 per cent and 3,312.7 km representing 48.6 per cent are considered poor roads”.

The Minister, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa West Constituency in the Eastern Region, gave these details at a press conference on Thursday in Tamale to give update on the state of roads infrastructure in the Northern Region.

According to the Minister, “Under the periodic and development aspects on the roads construction in the region, a total length of roads currently under construction in the region is 916.3 km with 560.3 km, 136 km and 220 km being managed by the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) , Department of Urban Roads (DUR) and Department of Feeder Roads (DFR) respectively”.

The Minister said 65 different road projects are ongoing and at different stages of completion across the Northern Region, with particular reference to the Tamale interchange project which is at its 40 percent stage.

He said the projects when complete would help improve travel times of commuters, improve on the local economy and reduce conflicts among the various transport companies in the region.

The event also forms part of the Minister’s six days working tour to the Northern part of the country.

Mr Amoako-Atta said government has given the Northern Region its fair share of road infrastructure, adding that “within a period of three years, a total of 66 km of roads have been sealed or primer sealed within the Tamale Metropolis and Sagnarigu Municipality in the Region”.

Mr Amoako-Atta commended the Regional Directors of the GHA, DUR, DFR and their teams for their vigilance in ensuring that there was quality of work in the ongoing road projects in the region.

He said the ongoing projects were a manifestation of government’s determination to change the face of road network in the country as well as boost economic growth and development.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, acknowledged government’s efforts in promoting peace and infrastructure development in the area and encouraged the citizens to rally behind government for more development.

Source: GNA