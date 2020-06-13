Two remanded over NIA stolen laptops

Share this with more people!

Two persons have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing 15 HP Pro book laptops belonging to the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Frank Nketia a trader, and Victor Maduka a businessman, who are being held over charges of stealing, possession of stolen property and dishonestly receiving, have pleaded not guilty.

They are expected to reappear on June 26 before the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh.

Meanwhile defence counsels in their application for bail contended that the charge of stealing raises concerns.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rita Yeboah, the Prosecutor, said the complainant is Emmanuel Selby, the Head of Information Management System under the NIA.

ASP Yeboah said Nketia and Maduka reside at Tetegu and Lapaz respectively.

The Prosecutor said in October last year, Government of Ghana procured 5,000 HP Pro book computers from Denmark for NIA to be used in issuing ECOWAS Cards for Ghanaians.

According to ASP Yeboah, in February this year, the NIA detected that 64 pieces of the laptops had been stolen as such, the Authority commenced investigations.

Prosecution said during investigations, it was detected that one of the employees working under the complainant, stole the laptops and disposed 15 of the laptops at Circle in Accra.

The Prosecutor said the employee however could not lead the Police to the receivers of the stolen laptops.

Prosecution said on May 14, this year seven of the laptops were retrieved from a shop at Burma Camp in Accra, and when the serial numbers of the laptops were scanned, they were among the NIA laptops procured.

Prosecution said further investigations revealed that in March this year, Nketia after bargaining bought and received 12 laptops from two other persons who are now at large and kept them.

Nketia called Maduka who came to purchase the laptops at a cost of GH¢1,500 each.

ASP Yeboah said during the lock down some Nigerian businessmen at Circle had their shops closed and Maduka’s shop too was close down but he managed to give the laptops to a friend to sell for him and the Supervisor at Burma Camp bought them and he was issued with a receipt.

Prosecution said Nketia and Maduka admitted the offences in their caution statements.

Source: GNA