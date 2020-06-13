NPP primaries: 44 candidates contesting, seven going unopposed in the Greater Accra Region

Share this with more people!

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has approved 51 parliamentary candidates in the Greater Accra Region for the June 20 primaries.

Seven of the candidates are going unopposed whilst 44 of them will slug it out to win the sole ticket in the 20 constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.

Those going unopposed are expected to be acclaimed at the constituency delegates’ conference on June 20.

They are: Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the incumbent MP for Ablekuma West; Mr Henry Quartey, the sitting MP for Ayawaso Central; Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, the MP for Ledzokuku; Mr Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, the sitting MP for Madina; Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, the sitting MP for Okaikwei Central; Mr Moses Anim, the MP for Trobu; and Madam Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, the incumbent MP for Weija-Gbawe.

The forty-four candidates that are expected to battle for the sole slot at the Party’s primaries are:

ABLEKUMA CENTRAL

EBENEZER GILBERT NII NARH NARTEY PAUL LANTEY LAMPTEY

ABLEKUMA NORTH

NANA AKUA OWUSU AFRIYIEH JOHN KOJO AGBOTEY KWADWO POKU ADJEI-BARWUAH SHEILA BARTELS

ADENTAN CONSTITUENCY

EMMANUEL KWESI MANTEY YAW BUABEN ASAMOA FREDA AGYEMANG SARPONG ALFRED ABABIO KUMI

ANYAA SOWUTUOM

DICKSON ADOMAKO KISSI

2 NANA AMA ASAFO – BOAKYE

EDNA PATRICIA SACKEY EMMANUEL TOBBIN

5 EMMAUEL LAMPTEY

BORTIANOR NGLESHIE

1 SYLVESTER TETTEH

GEORGE ADDO OSEI-WAREE GIFTY MENSAH FREDRICK ABBAN HABIB SAAD

DOME KWABENYA

MICHAEL A.Y.N.N. OQUAYE

2 SARAH ADWOA SAFO

KROWOR CONSTITUENCY

ELIZABETH AFOLEY QUAYE

2 ERIC ARYIKWEI OKINE

3 EMMANUEL LARYEA ODAI

LA DADEKOTOPON

1 VINCENT SOWAH ODOTEI

JOSEPH GERALD TETTEH NYANYOFIO COMFORT ADEI KOTEY

OKAIKWEI SOUTH

1 MR AHMED ARTHUR

2 DAKOA NEWMAN

3 NANA FREDUA -AGYEMAN OFORI – ATTA

OKAIKWEI NORTH

FUSEINI ISSAH KENNETH K.A. KURANCHIE

TEMA CENTRAL

YVES HANSON – NORTEY

2 AGYEMAN PREMPEH RAMSEYER

KOFI BRAKO

4 CHARLES FORSON

TEMA EAST

DANIEL NII K. TITUS-GLOVER BENAJAMIN ASHITEY AMARH

TEMA WEST

KINGSLEY CARLOS AHENKORAH KEKU ARMQUASI – ARMUZUAH KWASI POKU BOSOMPEM

Source: GNA