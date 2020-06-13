Home / Politics / NPP primaries: 44 candidates contesting, seven going unopposed in the Greater Accra Region

NPP primaries: 44 candidates contesting, seven going unopposed in the Greater Accra Region

1 hour ago Politics Leave a comment

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has approved 51 parliamentary candidates in the Greater Accra Region for the June 20 primaries.

Seven of the candidates are going unopposed whilst 44 of them will slug it out to win the sole ticket in the 20 constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.

Those going unopposed are expected to be acclaimed at the constituency delegates’ conference on June 20.

They are: Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the incumbent MP for Ablekuma West; Mr Henry Quartey, the sitting MP for Ayawaso Central; Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, the MP for Ledzokuku; Mr Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, the sitting MP for Madina; Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, the sitting MP for Okaikwei Central; Mr Moses Anim, the MP for Trobu; and Madam Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, the incumbent MP for Weija-Gbawe.

The forty-four candidates that are expected to battle for the sole slot at the Party’s primaries are:

ABLEKUMA CENTRAL

  1. EBENEZER GILBERT NII NARH NARTEY
  2. PAUL LANTEY LAMPTEY

ABLEKUMA NORTH

  1. NANA AKUA OWUSU AFRIYIEH
  2. JOHN KOJO AGBOTEY
  3. KWADWO POKU ADJEI-BARWUAH
  4. SHEILA BARTELS

ADENTAN CONSTITUENCY

  1. EMMANUEL KWESI MANTEY
  2. YAW BUABEN ASAMOA
  3. FREDA AGYEMANG SARPONG
  4. ALFRED ABABIO KUMI

ANYAA SOWUTUOM

  1. DICKSON ADOMAKO KISSI

2 NANA AMA ASAFO – BOAKYE

  1. EDNA PATRICIA SACKEY
  2. EMMANUEL TOBBIN

5 EMMAUEL LAMPTEY

BORTIANOR NGLESHIE

1 SYLVESTER TETTEH

  1. GEORGE ADDO OSEI-WAREE
  2. GIFTY MENSAH
  3. FREDRICK ABBAN
  4. HABIB SAAD

DOME KWABENYA

  1. MICHAEL A.Y.N.N. OQUAYE

2 SARAH ADWOA SAFO

KROWOR  CONSTITUENCY

  1. ELIZABETH AFOLEY QUAYE

2 ERIC ARYIKWEI OKINE

3 EMMANUEL LARYEA ODAI

LA DADEKOTOPON

1 VINCENT SOWAH ODOTEI

  1. JOSEPH GERALD TETTEH NYANYOFIO
  2. COMFORT ADEI KOTEY

OKAIKWEI  SOUTH

1 MR AHMED ARTHUR

2 DAKOA NEWMAN

3 NANA FREDUA -AGYEMAN OFORI – ATTA

OKAIKWEI NORTH

  1. FUSEINI ISSAH
  2. KENNETH K.A. KURANCHIE

TEMA CENTRAL

  1. YVES HANSON – NORTEY

2 AGYEMAN PREMPEH RAMSEYER

  1. KOFI BRAKO

4 CHARLES FORSON

TEMA EAST

  1. DANIEL NII K. TITUS-GLOVER
  2. BENAJAMIN ASHITEY AMARH

TEMA WEST

  1. KINGSLEY CARLOS AHENKORAH
  2. KEKU ARMQUASI – ARMUZUAH
  3. KWASI POKU BOSOMPEM

Source: GNA

