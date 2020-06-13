NPP primaries: 44 candidates contesting, seven going unopposed in the Greater Accra Region

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has approved 51 parliamentary candidates in the Greater Accra Region for the June 20 primaries.
Seven of the candidates are going unopposed whilst 44 of them will slug it out to win the sole ticket in the 20 constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.
Those going unopposed are expected to be acclaimed at the constituency delegates’ conference on June 20.
They are: Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the incumbent MP for Ablekuma West; Mr Henry Quartey, the sitting MP for Ayawaso Central; Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, the MP for Ledzokuku; Mr Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, the sitting MP for Madina; Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, the sitting MP for Okaikwei Central; Mr Moses Anim, the MP for Trobu; and Madam Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, the incumbent MP for Weija-Gbawe.
The forty-four candidates that are expected to battle for the sole slot at the Party’s primaries are:
ABLEKUMA CENTRAL
- EBENEZER GILBERT NII NARH NARTEY
- PAUL LANTEY LAMPTEY
ABLEKUMA NORTH
- NANA AKUA OWUSU AFRIYIEH
- JOHN KOJO AGBOTEY
- KWADWO POKU ADJEI-BARWUAH
- SHEILA BARTELS
ADENTAN CONSTITUENCY
- EMMANUEL KWESI MANTEY
- YAW BUABEN ASAMOA
- FREDA AGYEMANG SARPONG
- ALFRED ABABIO KUMI
ANYAA SOWUTUOM
- DICKSON ADOMAKO KISSI
2 NANA AMA ASAFO – BOAKYE
- EDNA PATRICIA SACKEY
- EMMANUEL TOBBIN
5 EMMAUEL LAMPTEY
BORTIANOR NGLESHIE
1 SYLVESTER TETTEH
- GEORGE ADDO OSEI-WAREE
- GIFTY MENSAH
- FREDRICK ABBAN
- HABIB SAAD
DOME KWABENYA
- MICHAEL A.Y.N.N. OQUAYE
2 SARAH ADWOA SAFO
KROWOR CONSTITUENCY
- ELIZABETH AFOLEY QUAYE
2 ERIC ARYIKWEI OKINE
3 EMMANUEL LARYEA ODAI
LA DADEKOTOPON
1 VINCENT SOWAH ODOTEI
- JOSEPH GERALD TETTEH NYANYOFIO
- COMFORT ADEI KOTEY
OKAIKWEI SOUTH
1 MR AHMED ARTHUR
2 DAKOA NEWMAN
3 NANA FREDUA -AGYEMAN OFORI – ATTA
OKAIKWEI NORTH
- FUSEINI ISSAH
- KENNETH K.A. KURANCHIE
TEMA CENTRAL
- YVES HANSON – NORTEY
2 AGYEMAN PREMPEH RAMSEYER
- KOFI BRAKO
4 CHARLES FORSON
TEMA EAST
- DANIEL NII K. TITUS-GLOVER
- BENAJAMIN ASHITEY AMARH
TEMA WEST
- KINGSLEY CARLOS AHENKORAH
- KEKU ARMQUASI – ARMUZUAH
- KWASI POKU BOSOMPEM
Source: GNA